Rosen helps introduce bill for TPS recipients

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen is helping to introduce a bill to allow TPS recipients and their families to apply for permanent residency.

The bill was coined the Safe Environment from Countries Under Repression and in Emergency Act and would apply to those with TPS status and their families who have been in the U.S. for at least three years.

Nevada has more than 6,000 such individuals, many of whom come from Honduras or El Salvador, according to Rosen’s office.

“Nevada is home to thousands of TPS recipients who came to the U.S. for a better future after fleeing violence and natural disasters,” said Senator Rosen. “In Nevada, these hardworking TPS recipients contribute to our economy, workforce, and communities. This legislation I helped introduce will help give them the peace of mind they deserve so they can continue to contribute to our state.”

