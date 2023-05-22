Rollover crash causes delays near Mustang

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Police are currently on the scene of a single vehicle rollover crash at I-80 and Mustang.

NSP says they responded to the crash around 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.

A white truck was traveling west when, for unknown reasons, it ran off the road and overturned.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

As of the publishing of this article, I-80 eastbound is closed at Mustang, and westbound has intermittent closures. Drivers should expect delays and should use an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story that KOLO 8 News Now will update as more information becomes available.

