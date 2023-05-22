Reno to start redistricting on June 1

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be starting its redistricting process on June 1 with a community meeting.

The city will be divided into six wards by January 2024. Starting in June, the city will be hosting several in-person meetings for residents to learn about the process and to share their feedback.

The first meeting will happen on June 1 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Reno City Hall. You can also attend virtually. Following that meeting, the city will be launching a public input portal for residents to identify their own communities of interest and submit their own draft maps.

You can sign up here to get updates and reminders throughout the process.

“Redistricting plays an important role in shaping the future of the city,” said Calli Wilsey, Director of Policy and Strategy at the City. “It shapes our neighborhoods, preserves communities, and determines how constituents are represented in our government.”

