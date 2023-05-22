Portion of Lyon County road closes due to flooding

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:47 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County has closed Miller Lane from U.S. 95A to Aiazzi Lane near Yerington starting today, May 22 due to flooding.

The Lyon County Road Department will not open it again until the water recedes and it is safe to drive on the road, a process the county says may take several weeks or months.

Motorists are instead advised to use the primary route through the City of Yerington. Below is a map of the closure:

