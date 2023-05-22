Monday Motivations: A comprehensive look at the services offered at Gates Brain Health

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:42 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. shared a more in-depth look at the services offered at Gates Brain Health. From brain injuries to autoimmune diseases and disorders, Dr. Gates looks at the full mind-body connection to get to the root of the cycle and stop it through comprehensive diet, exercise and mental health care.

Watch Monday’s interview to learn more from Dr. Randall Gates.

Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. For more information, follow Gates Brain Health on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

