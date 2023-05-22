Moms on the Run 2023

23rd annual Moms on the Run
By Crystal Garcia
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:37 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Over 2,000 people gathered at Hug High School for the 2023 Pinocchio’s Moms on the Run 5k run on May 14th. The non-profit, helping Northern Nevada locals helping locals since 1999, supports people diagnosed with breast or gynecological cancer with everyday living expenses to help offset medical expenses and stress.

To learn more about their mission, you can visit: http://www.momsontherun.info/

