Local students host egg drive ahead of World Hunger Day

By Crystal Garcia
Published: May. 22, 2023
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - May 28th is World Hunger Day, and in efforts to help combat food insecurity in our local community. Nationwide, millions are living with food insecurity. Students from the Tahoe Expedition Academy, kicked off an egg drive on May 15th with proceeds going to the Sierra Community House.

Acknowledging that eggs are a critical food source, TEA’s Student Council chose to host the specific food drive. The students have a goal of raising $10,000 for the fight against hunger. In our region, over 130,000 people a month rely on support from local food banks.

To support the student’s goal and help combat hunger, click here.

