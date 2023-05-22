‘The Little Mermaid’ opens in theaters this weekend

The wait is over – Disney's "The Little Mermaid" hits theaters this weekend. (Source: CNN, Walt Disney Pictures)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:06 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The wait is over.

“The Little Mermaid” hits theaters Friday in a new and expanded version of the beloved film.

While several new songs were written for the movie, “Part of Your World” remains the centerpiece.

The live-action and CGI reimagining of “The Little Mermaid” stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, a role she earned on the strength of her voice.

The filmmakers said when Bailey auditioned, she shut her eyes and sang “Part of Your World” so beautifully that it left casting directors in tears.

They knew immediately that Bailey had to be Ariel.

“The Little Mermaid” also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Daveed Diggs as Sebastian.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of bills on guns were passed by the Nevada Senate Monday
Pair of gun bills pass through Nevada Legislature
Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
Tribal building in Schurz padlocked
‘Hostile takeover;’ Tribal HQ in Schurz padlocked
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
North Virginia Street opened again by WCSO

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks at a town hall, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Charleston,...
Tim Scott launches 2024 presidential bid, seeks optimistic contrast with other top rivals
FILE - Madeleine McCann disappeared while on vacation with her parents in Portugal.
Authorities confirm new search for Madeleine McCann, UK toddler missing since 2007
FILE - Rick Allen, of Def Leppard, arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony...
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he was attacked outside Florida hotel in March
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
FILE PHOTO - The bodies were found by police in the Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood of...
Police: Newborns found dead in trash in Cleveland; teen mother located