Grammy award-winning trio “Time for Three” to perform at Musica Sierra fundraisers for local students

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This weekend you can hear music inspired by the landscape of the Sierra Valley like you’ve never heard before. Musica Sierra’s Headwaters Inspired Arts & Education program will premiere its artist-in-residency community performance at a two-night fundraiser. The money benefits more than 700 students in the Sierra-Plumas Unified School District and the surrounding community.

The founder and director of Musica Sierra, Lindsay McIntosh, and board member dick Spencer, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community to purchase tickets to the incredible shows.

Musica Sierra’s artists-in-residence are the Grammy award-winning trio, Time for Three. They will spend a week in the Sierra Valley performing over a dozen educational concerts for the students, families and community members of Sierra-Plumas County. Then this weekend perform for the public to raise money for the music programs.

The first show takes place Friday, May 26 at the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno. The second will be Saturday, May 27 at Lost Marbles Ranch in Sierra Valley, Calif. Owned by Dick Spencer, it’s located about 45 minutes from Reno.

Since 2019, Musica Sierra has challenged and engaged with numerous world-class musicians to inspire the region through community-building programming, new commissions and music education.

Musica Sierra programs include age 0-5 early childhood development classes, K-12 in-class weekly general music education and in-class live performances from world-class musicians. Musica Sierra created Musical Headwaters to directly engage with students and the community through place-based education bringing together the performing arts and outdoor education.

To purchase tickets to the public performances and to learn more, visit click here. You can also follow Musica Sierra on Facebook and Instagram.

