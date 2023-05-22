First Nevada rabies case of 2023 confirmed

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The first case of rabies in 2023 has been confirmed by the Nevada Department of Agriculture.

The case was from a bat in Clark County.

Bats are common throughout the state of Nevada, with their most active months being between May and October. Between 10 and 20 cases of bat rabies are confirmed each year.

Now, the department is urging people to remain vigilant in their vaccinations.

“Animal owners must be proactive and work with their veterinarians to keep animals up to date on vaccinations,” said NDA Director J.J. Goicoechea, DVM. “Vaccinating pets against rabies protects pets and their owners.”

The State of Nevada requires a current rabies vaccine for all dogs, cats and ferrets. It is also available for certain species of livestock.

“If you or your animals have had contact with any bats, contact your local healthcare professional or veterinary provider immediately,” said NDA Animal Disease Lab supervisor Laura Morrow.

The Department of Agriculture warns that bats can enter and exit residences unnoticed. They also say any bat, dead or alive, that may have been in contact with people or domestic animals should be reported immediately.

