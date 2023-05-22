First Nevada rabies case of 2023 confirmed

Rabies virus (Source: CDC)
Rabies virus (Source: CDC)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The first case of rabies in 2023 has been confirmed by the Nevada Department of Agriculture.

The case was from a bat in Clark County.

Bats are common throughout the state of Nevada, with their most active months being between May and October. Between 10 and 20 cases of bat rabies are confirmed each year.

Now, the department is urging people to remain vigilant in their vaccinations.

“Animal owners must be proactive and work with their veterinarians to keep animals up to date on vaccinations,” said NDA Director J.J. Goicoechea, DVM. “Vaccinating pets against rabies protects pets and their owners.”

The State of Nevada requires a current rabies vaccine for all dogs, cats and ferrets. It is also available for certain species of livestock.

“If you or your animals have had contact with any bats, contact your local healthcare professional or veterinary provider immediately,” said NDA Animal Disease Lab supervisor Laura Morrow.

The Department of Agriculture warns that bats can enter and exit residences unnoticed. They also say any bat, dead or alive, that may have been in contact with people or domestic animals should be reported immediately.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of bills on guns were passed by the Nevada Senate Monday
Pair of gun bills pass through Nevada Legislature
Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
Tribal building in Schurz padlocked
‘Hostile takeover;’ Tribal HQ in Schurz padlocked
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
North Virginia Street opened again by WCSO

Latest News

Musica Sierra Headwaters Preview
Grammy award-winning trio “Time for Three” to perform at Musica Sierra fundraisers for local students
Sanford Center for Aging 30th Anniversary
Sanford Center for Aging celebrates 30 years of serving the senior citizens of Northern Nevada
Dr. Randall Gates, Gates Brain Health
Monday Motivations: A comprehensive look at the services offered at Gates Brain Health
Colin Jackson at Pure Country Canteen
Colin Jackson at Pure Country Canteen