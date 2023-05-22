Airport prepares for busy Memorial Day weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Memorial Day weekend may not be the busiest weekend of the year for the airport, but it’s not far off.

“We are expecting about 13,000 people,” said Stacey Sunday of Reno-Tahoe international.

Sunday says that estimation of 13,000 is about 4,000 more people than can be expected on a normal weekend, and with construction going on – there will be challenges.

“The lobby is still under construction,” Sunday added. “You’ll have to drop off and pick up on the outer three lanes.”

The airport recommends going to renoairport.com before you head out and see how many short and long term parking spots are available, and if there aren’t any there are overflow lots.

“We have never turned away a car to park here.,” Sunday said. “Our teams are creative about where to put cars.”

If you don’t want to park at the airport, you can also park at various Reno casinos including the GSR and Peppermill where there are free airport shuttles that run every half hour.

