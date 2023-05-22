Airport prepares for busy Memorial Day weekend

Cars pull into RNO on Monday, May 22
Cars pull into RNO on Monday, May 22(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:49 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Memorial Day weekend may not be the busiest weekend of the year for the airport, but it’s not far off.

“We are expecting about 13,000 people,” said Stacey Sunday of Reno-Tahoe international.

Sunday says that estimation of 13,000 is about 4,000 more people than can be expected on a normal weekend, and with construction going on – there will be challenges.

“The lobby is still under construction,” Sunday added. “You’ll have to drop off and pick up on the outer three lanes.”

The airport recommends going to renoairport.com before you head out and see how many short and long term parking spots are available, and if there aren’t any there are overflow lots.

“We have never turned away a car to park here.,” Sunday said. “Our teams are creative about where to put cars.”

If you don’t want to park at the airport, you can also park at various Reno casinos including the GSR and Peppermill where there are free airport shuttles that run every half hour.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of bills on guns were passed by the Nevada Senate Monday
Pair of gun bills pass through Nevada Legislature
Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
Tribal building in Schurz padlocked
‘Hostile takeover;’ Tribal HQ in Schurz padlocked
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
North Virginia Street opened again by WCSO

Latest News

An image of the area of the crash shortly after it happened.
Rollover crash causes delays near Mustang
Lane closure generic
Portion of Lyon County road closes due to flooding
Nevada state legislature image
Abortion bill passes Assembly, heads to Lombardo’s desk
WCSO deputies and Search and Rescue responded for the crash Saturday evening
2 killed, 2 injured in accident near Moon Rocks Recreational Area