Abortion bill passes Assembly, heads to Lombardo’s desk

Nevada state legislature image
Nevada state legislature image
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:14 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A bill that would shield doctors from prosecution or professional consequences for performing an abortion, as well as implement other kinds of abortion related protections, has passed the Nevada Assembly.

Senate Bill 131 was passed on Monday and now heads to the desk of Governor Joe Lombardo.

The bill would prevent a health care licensing board from disqualifying a person from licensure or disciplining a person for performing an abortion, counseling or “referral services related to the human reproductive system,” the text of the bill reads.

It also stipulates that the Governor may not issue an arrest warrant for any person charged in another state with performing or receiving an abortion if they enter Nevada.

It also says the state shall not provide any information, use time, money or other resources in furtherance of an investigation into such an act initiated by another state, unless ordered to do so by a court.

You can read the full text of the bill here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pair of bills on guns were passed by the Nevada Senate Monday
Pair of gun bills pass through Nevada Legislature
Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
Tribal building in Schurz padlocked
‘Hostile takeover;’ Tribal HQ in Schurz padlocked
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
North Virginia Street opened again by WCSO

Latest News

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D) Nevada
Rosen helps introduce bill for TPS recipients
Senators urge the President to use his constitutional powers if no deal is reached
President pressured to invoke 14th amendment to raise the debt ceiling if deal isn’t reached
Senators urge the President to use his constitutional powers if no deal is reached
President pressured to invoke 14th amendment to raise the debt ceiling if deal isn’t reached
Polling location
Nevada Legislature Passes Bill To Join The National Voting Compact