2 killed, 2 injured in accident near Moon Rocks Recreational Area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people were killed and two were injured in an accident involving a rock crawler near the Moon Rocks Recreational Area.

Around 7:30 p.m. on May 20, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Search and Rescue Team, and detectives responded to the area on reports of a crash.

When deputies and volunteers with the Specialized Vehicle Unit arrived on scene, they found that a rock crawler had rolled over while driving over extremely rugged terrain.

Two people were declared dead on scene. One of the people injured suffered a broken arm, while the other sustained a head injury. They were taken to Renown Hospital for treatment, but their condition is unknown at this time.

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and the Bureau of Land Management also responded to the incident.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.