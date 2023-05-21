More than 60 Carson High seniors honored for scholarships

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -More than 60 Carson High School seniors were recognized Thursday night for earning more than $7 million in scholarships, the Carson City School District said.

The students applied for almost 500 scholarships.

The scholarships were presented during a ceremony of more than two hours at the Carson City Community Center.

“I would like to thank the parents and guardians who have supported our seniors throughout their academic career,” CHS Principal Bob Chambers said at the ceremony. “This is truly a community-based scholarship night. This evening would not be possible without the enormous financial support of our scholarship sponsors. Thank you for your generosity, our students and community are truly thankful.”

Here are the 2023 scholars:

Elizeth Acuna

Yvon Ambriz Cabrera

Samantha Amrhein

Deepti Arun

Alivia Aschenbach

Lluvia Bonilla Montes

Adrian Calloway

Mackade Chambers

Jaylan Chatman

Samuel Chenin

Kyra Cisneros-Baumgardner

Chloe Crookshanks

Nathaniel Crossman

Samuel Davis

Vanessa Diaz

Joshua Doddridge

Hailey Dunlap Martin

Ashlynn Durbin

Kade Encinas

Dana Fernandez Hernandez

Miles Frewert

Alexis Garcia Perez

Gabbi Green

Chris Guerrero Mendoza

Bryan Henley

Natasha Hernandez

Leilani Hernandez Catano

Kiana Hillis

Autumn Holst

Lance Hornemann

Rebecca Hughey

Giselle Jimenez Zarate

Rhiannon Karr

Emily Lewis

Cristal Leyva Landa

Cristina Martinez

Nate McKee

Aden McNabb

Caleb Morgan

Hong Ngoc “Ruby” Nguyen

Ellah Olson

Tyler Palmer

Erin Peterson

Sara Pettay

Melissa Pinto Garcia

Samantha Radford

Sydney Romeo

Stefany Rugama Meza

Emily Sanchez

Samantha Schofield

Parker Story

Kelly Strasser

Lydia Thornley

Stella Thornton

Alyssa Tomita

Jonah Toral

Keoni Velasco

Denise Velazquez

Noheli Villegas

Gracie Walt

Jacob Xie

Here are the military recruits:

Jose Barajas, Army Guard

Sean Finn, Army

Lucas Gonzalez, Army

Madison Healy, Army Guard

Christopher Juliussen, Marines

Mauricio Mendoza, Marines

Samuel Mendoza Silverio, Army Guard

Mason Tims, Army

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.