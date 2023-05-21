More than 60 Carson High seniors honored for scholarships
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -More than 60 Carson High School seniors were recognized Thursday night for earning more than $7 million in scholarships, the Carson City School District said.
The students applied for almost 500 scholarships.
The scholarships were presented during a ceremony of more than two hours at the Carson City Community Center.
“I would like to thank the parents and guardians who have supported our seniors throughout their academic career,” CHS Principal Bob Chambers said at the ceremony. “This is truly a community-based scholarship night. This evening would not be possible without the enormous financial support of our scholarship sponsors. Thank you for your generosity, our students and community are truly thankful.”
Here are the 2023 scholars:
- Elizeth Acuna
- Yvon Ambriz Cabrera
- Samantha Amrhein
- Deepti Arun
- Alivia Aschenbach
- Lluvia Bonilla Montes
- Adrian Calloway
- Mackade Chambers
- Jaylan Chatman
- Samuel Chenin
- Kyra Cisneros-Baumgardner
- Chloe Crookshanks
- Nathaniel Crossman
- Samuel Davis
- Vanessa Diaz
- Joshua Doddridge
- Hailey Dunlap Martin
- Ashlynn Durbin
- Kade Encinas
- Dana Fernandez Hernandez
- Miles Frewert
- Alexis Garcia Perez
- Gabbi Green
- Chris Guerrero Mendoza
- Bryan Henley
- Natasha Hernandez
- Leilani Hernandez Catano
- Kiana Hillis
- Autumn Holst
- Lance Hornemann
- Rebecca Hughey
- Giselle Jimenez Zarate
- Rhiannon Karr
- Emily Lewis
- Cristal Leyva Landa
- Cristina Martinez
- Nate McKee
- Aden McNabb
- Caleb Morgan
- Hong Ngoc “Ruby” Nguyen
- Ellah Olson
- Tyler Palmer
- Erin Peterson
- Sara Pettay
- Melissa Pinto Garcia
- Samantha Radford
- Sydney Romeo
- Stefany Rugama Meza
- Emily Sanchez
- Samantha Schofield
- Parker Story
- Kelly Strasser
- Lydia Thornley
- Stella Thornton
- Alyssa Tomita
- Jonah Toral
- Keoni Velasco
- Denise Velazquez
- Noheli Villegas
- Gracie Walt
- Jacob Xie
Here are the military recruits:
- Jose Barajas, Army Guard
- Sean Finn, Army
- Lucas Gonzalez, Army
- Madison Healy, Army Guard
- Christopher Juliussen, Marines
- Mauricio Mendoza, Marines
- Samuel Mendoza Silverio, Army Guard
- Mason Tims, Army
