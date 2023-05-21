Las Vegas mother charged after baby son overdosed on her fentanyl

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman is facing charges of child abuse and endangerment after her baby son overdosed on some fentanyl-laced painkillers, according to authorities.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the 17 -month-old boy survived the overdose last month.

Police told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Regina Amber Coyle was arrested Thursday for allegedly causing the child “unjustifiable physical injury” for giving him “easy access” to the illegal drug.

Coyle, 39, had her bond set at $20,000 at her first appearance in court Friday. It was not immediately clear Sunday if Coyle has a lawyer yet who could speak on her behalf.

According to police, Coyle was home alone with her son on April 26 when he consumed two or three “unsecured blue pills” which Coyle described as fentanyl-laced Percocet.

Police told the Review-Journal that the child showed signs of overdosing and later was unresponsive.

But instead of calling 911 or taking her baby to a nearby hospital, police said, Coyle went to a family services center asking for medicine designed to counteract an opioid overdose.

The child was gasping for breath and received CPR at the center before the Clark County Fire Department rescue personnel administered Narcan, the Review-Journal reported. The account said that stabilized the boy who ultimately had to be admitted to a hospital.

“Coyle stated that her son gets into everything and that she is not prescribed the pills,” according to a police report obtained by Las Vegas TV station KVVU.

The station also reported that Coyle told police she buys the pills knowing they are laced with fentanyl because they “are harder to crush up than the ones without fentanyl.”

KVVU said the police report also stated that Coyle usually keeps the pills in her car or purse and takes up to six per day, buying them with money borrowed from relatives.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.