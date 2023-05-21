Douglas Softball wins state championship

First title since 1992; 6-4 win over Centennial
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - State softball and baseball scores from around Nevada:

Softball:

5A: Douglas 6, Centennial 4

4A: Bishop Gorman 12, Silverado 7

3A: North Valleys 9, Lowry 3

2A: Needles 8, Battle Mountain 0

1A: Coleville 15, Tonopah 0

Baseball:

5A: Bishop Gorman 10, Desert Oasis 1

4A: Foothill 3, Shadow Ridge 2

3A: Pahrump Valley 3, South Tahoe 0

2A: Lake Mead 4, Yerington 2

1A: Indian Springs 6, Pahranagat Valley 5

