Western Nevada College celebrates observatory’s 20th anniversary

More than 30 students take an astronomy class Thursday Jan. 24, 2008 inside Western Nevada...
More than 30 students take an astronomy class Thursday Jan. 24, 2008 inside Western Nevada College's observatory.(Lisa J. Tolda | Lisa J. Tolda)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Western Nevada College celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Jack C. Davis Observatory Saturday night.

Starting at 7 p.m. at 2269 Vanpatten Ave. the public can tour the observatory and look through its telescopes.

People can also join via Zoom. The meeting ID is 853 4336 7073 and passcode is JCDO20th.

Organizers will also offer refreshments and a raffle.

The $1.4 million observatory opened May 15, 2003 after a community fundraising effort.

“The observatory provides a pretty unique environment for astronomy and astrophysics education,” said JCDO Director Thomas Herring. “The opportunity to actually point a telescope at something is often lacking in astronomy classrooms.”

More information: https://wnc.edu/observatory.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg
Bishop: Priest suspended from Reno Catholic church will serve in Douglas County
A pair of bills on guns were passed by the Nevada Senate Monday
Pair of gun bills pass through Nevada Legislature
Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
Tribal building in Schurz padlocked
‘Hostile takeover;’ Tribal HQ in Schurz padlocked

Latest News

Police are still looking for the child's non-custodial father, Rodolfo Reyes, 36.
2-year-old Idaho boy found safe after Amber Alert; non-custodial father still wanted
The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office provided this photograph of weapons and ammunition it said...
Felon arrested in Herlong on gun charges
Fentanyl graphic. https://www.dea.gov/resources/facts-about-fentanyl
Nevada Democrats scrap fentanyl bill, amend companion bill to adjust drug penalty proposal
5-19-23 Kurt Schroeder Sports Block