Western Nevada College celebrates observatory’s 20th anniversary

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Western Nevada College celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Jack C. Davis Observatory Saturday night.

Starting at 7 p.m. at 2269 Vanpatten Ave. the public can tour the observatory and look through its telescopes.

People can also join via Zoom. The meeting ID is 853 4336 7073 and passcode is JCDO20th.

Organizers will also offer refreshments and a raffle.

The $1.4 million observatory opened May 15, 2003 after a community fundraising effort.

“The observatory provides a pretty unique environment for astronomy and astrophysics education,” said JCDO Director Thomas Herring. “The opportunity to actually point a telescope at something is often lacking in astronomy classrooms.”

More information: https://wnc.edu/observatory.

