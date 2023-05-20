One dead in Carson Colony officer-involved shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting Friday at the southern end of the Carson Colony, Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said.

The shooting involved a tribal police officer. The tribe asked the Carson City Sheriff’s Office for help, but otherwise, his office was not involved, Furlong said. The officer was not injured.

The request for help came at about 6 p.m. on Wialaki Street at the Washoe Tribe colony. The deceased is a male, Furlong said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has jurisdiction and has taken over the case.

The Carson Colony is on the west side of Carson Street between the Nevada State Railroad Museum and Casino Fandango.

