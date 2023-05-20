Four rescued from Truckee River after raft flips

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue rescued a family of four whose raft turned over Saturday in the Truckee River.

It happened at Ambrose Park in west Reno less than a mile west of McCarran Boulevard.

None wore personal flotation devices and TMFR called them lucky since they were safe.

Personal flotation devices are mandatory when recreating on the Truckee River, TMFR said.

