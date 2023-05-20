Felon arrested in Herlong on gun charges

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office provided this photograph of weapons and ammunition it said...
The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office provided this photograph of weapons and ammunition it said it seized from a Herlong home where Brian Keith Johnson Jr. lived.(Lassen County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:22 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERLONG, Calif.. (KOLO) -The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office arrested a convicted felon Thursday in Herlong on weapons charges.

Brian Keith Johnson Jr., 41, of Sacramento was booked on charges of possession of a ghost gun, possession of a short-barreled rifle, possession of an illegal assault weapon and being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition.

The sheriff’s office used a special weapons and tactics team to serve a search warrant on the home where Johnson was staying. The operation included the use of an armored rescue vehicle and a drone. Johnson was called out and arrested without incident.

Inside the bedroom they found a semi-automatic rifle with 35 rounds of armor-piercing ammunition in it, the sheriff’s office said. It did not have a serial number and was determined to be a ghost gun, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office found a sawed-off .410 shotgun and several boxes of ammunition in Johnson’s closet, the sheriff’s office said. That ammunition included .357 Sig. At another location investigators found a ghost gun in .357 Sig they believe also belonged to Johnson, the sheriff’s office said.

Johnson’s bail was set at $30,000 and as of Saturday morning he had been released on bond.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg
Bishop: Priest suspended from Reno Catholic church will serve in Douglas County
A pair of bills on guns were passed by the Nevada Senate Monday
Pair of gun bills pass through Nevada Legislature
Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
UPDATE: Reward offered in deadly northwest Reno hit-and-run crash
Tribal building in Schurz padlocked
‘Hostile takeover;’ Tribal HQ in Schurz padlocked

Latest News

Fentanyl graphic. https://www.dea.gov/resources/facts-about-fentanyl
Nevada Democrats scrap fentanyl bill, amend companion bill to adjust drug penalty proposal
5-19-23 Kurt Schroeder Sports Block
The scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Carson Colony in Carson City that left one dead.
One dead in Carson Colony officer-involved shooting
Fentanyl graphic. https://www.dea.gov/resources/facts-about-fentanyl
Nevada fentanyl penalty bills have mixed results in hearings as Democrats amend proposals