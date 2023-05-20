Details emerge in Schurz Tribal dispute

SCHURZ, Nev. (KOLO) -The front doors of the tribal building for the Walker River Paiute Indian Reservation at Schurz were padlocked and chained earlier this week, one resident describing it as evidence of a ‘hostile takeover.’

It was, as political disputes go, a dramatic indication of how far things had progressed in a struggle at the top tiers of tribal government..

Clearly there was more to the story, but hardly anyone was talking, so it took days to emerge.

Tribal leadership has been going through a period of controversy and change. The chairmanship has apparently changed twice in recent months. Longtime Chair Amber Torres departed earlier this year and her replacement, Olen McCloud, has had a brief, controversial reign which led to the council scheduling a meeting to consider charges against him.

According to his critics he tried to cancel the meeting, then showed up, but promptly left. The meeting continued without him and at least four of the council members voted for mccloud’s removal for “neglect and/or gross misconduct.”

They contend he had said no matter what the council decided, he would continue to occupy the chairman’s office and, since he had recently changed the locks in the building, sharing keys with only a few allies, the council ordered the building secured until new locks were installed.

According to a statement they’ve sent to all tribal members, the chairmanship is currently empty, but they promise a series of meetings will be held in coming weeks to sort things out.

Tribal offices are now, apparently open and staffed. The tribal police department has continued to function throughout.

The federal Bureau of Indian Affairs has declined comment citing a hands off policy when it comes to tribal politics.

