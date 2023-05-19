Washoe County School District seeking committee applicants

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is looking for people to serve on committees to help set policies. There are positions available on seven committees, which will will remain open until they are filled.

The committees are Group Insurance, Other Post-Employment Benefits, Zoning Advisory, Council on Family Resource Centers, Audit, Safe and Healthy Schools Commission, and Sexuality Health and Responsibility Education.

You can find more information about the committees on the WCSD website.

