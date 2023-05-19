Volunteers needed to help repaint the “S” on the east hills in Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many hands make light work so that’s why Sparks Councilman Donald Abbott is recruiting volunteers to help clean up the “S” located on the east hills in Sparks.

Abbott and Ruben Palafox, owner of Palafox Painting, stopped by Morning Break to explain the work that needs to be done. Due to the record-breaking winter, the project will involve pulling weeds, re-stacking rocks in some sections and giving the “S” a fresh coat of paint. The paint and other miscellaneous supplies will be provided, but manpower is needed to make the process fast and easy.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 20 at 9 a.m. It’s a fantastic opportunity to come together as a community and work towards a common goal that has been cherished for 98 years.

Here is a map of how to get to the “S” from the High Desert Family Medicine parking lot.

Map to the "S" in Sparks, NV (Donald Abbott)

