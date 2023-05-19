Nearly 3,000 students to cross the stage at UNR commencement

The university will also confer its 125,000th degree during these ceremonies.
Students graduating from UNR on Friday.
Students graduating from UNR on Friday.(Stone Suess)
By Ashley Grams
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:25 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In just one word, University of Nevada, Reno graduates are excited.

“I’m excited,” said graduate Jordan Bruxton.

“I feel super stoked to be graduating,” Corban Cocanour said with a smile.

“I feel extremely excited. It’s been a long time coming,” said William Cote before the ceremony.

Nearly 3,000 students will cross the stage in 5 ceremonies on campus this weekend.

“This is a culmination of everything we’ve all worked for and we’re ready to go up and across.” said Buxton.

Many of the students reflected on the COVID-19 pandemic, a pivotal milestone during their college careers.

“It’s nice to experience this because not a lot of people got to,” said graduate Yetziri Michicich Ochoa.

“We went through COVID all the stuff that went on around that time and it wasn’t ideal but at the same time, we made the best friends, we made the best of our situation and it’s been a great journey,” said graduate Kyle Costantian.

A spokesperson for the university says this year’s oldest graduate is 74 and the youngest is 18. The most popular undergraduate majors are community health sciences, psychology, marketing and management.

The university will also confer its 125,000th degree during these commencement ceremonies.

