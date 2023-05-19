Movie Minute: Be prepared to be on the edge of your seat with the movie that has it all including fast cars

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fast X is the eleventh movie in in the Fast and Furious franchise, starring Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Toretto and his family are targeted by the vengeful son of drug kingpin Hernan Reyes Dante played by Jason Momoa. Questions, if Toretto’s family will stick together and survive this time, when Dante’s hell is raised upon them. The original cast back for this second to last film of the franchise include a couple new faces too. Check out the movie now playing in theaters.

Also in theaters this weekend, Knights of the Zodiac, is a live action remake of the anime. The story, is about the goddess of war Athena being reincarnated in a young girl Sienna, played by Madison Iseman, who is destined to destroy the world, but a street orphan with powers must train and prove he can be a knight of the zodiac and protect Sienna, when her mom struggles with the dilemma on weather to kill her own daughter or not to save the world.

If you are feeling in the mood to move, Carmen is about a troubled marine and a Mexican immigrant woman who wind up fleeing north together. Originally a French opera, the story reimagined and told by the choreographer of Black Swan, says the film, told through dance is a mix of spirituality, love and immigration. The movie right now showing on a limited release.

Streaming on the small screen, High Desert, starring Patricia Marquett, plays a mom who is an on again off again drug addict trying to get her life straight and in doing so she decides to become a private investigator. The dramatic comedy shows how Peggy, down on her luck, tries to rebuild herself after own mother dies. Can Peggy keep it together for and her kids or will she fall back into old habits? Stream now on Apple TV+

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.