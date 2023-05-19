Lyon County residents urged to prepare for flooding

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) -Lyon County emergency management urges residents to prepare for flooding, especially along both forks of the Walker River and the main part of the river.

The Lyon County Board of Commissioners approved an emergency declaration on Thursday.

On Saturday, people can go to these locations and fill sandbags. People should bring their own shovels.

Fire Station #35 - 231 Corral Dr., Dayton

Fire Station #39 - 460 Dayton Valley Rd., Dayton

City of Fernley Out of Town Park, Farm District Road and Highway 95A, Fernley (East end of Rodeo Grounds)

Mound House Fire Station – 56 Red Rock Rd., Mound House

Silver City Community Center - 385 High St., Silver City

Silver Springs JPO Office - 1075 Pyramid Ave., Silver Springs

Smith Valley – 2308 NV-208, Smith (by the Post Office)

Dressler Park Community Arena - 2715 Hwy 208, Wellington

Stagecoach Community Center - 8105 US-50, Stagecoach

City of Yerington Public Works 215 Towbridge Rd, Yerington (behind Raleys)

Lyon County Roads Yard – 18 Hwy 95A North, Yerington

Mason Town Hall building - 55 Bridge Street, Mason

Lyon County Fairgrounds - 100 US Highway 95A E, Yerington

Some sandbags filled by volunteers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Mason Town Hall (55 Bridge Street, Mason).

Volunteer organizations interested in participating in the community sandbag event can email tallison@lyon-county.org or call 775-301-7289.

More information, including how to fill sandbags.

