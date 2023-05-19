Local non-profit hosts inaugural ‘Lake Tahoe Litter Summit’

A non-profit group that spearheaded an effort to clean up Lake Tahoe brought together several groups to discuss Lake Tahoe’s litter issue.
By Crystal Garcia
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW WASHOE CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - On Thursday, May 18th 2023, local non-profit, Clean Up The Lake, hosted their first-ever environmental summit. Organizers say, the ‘Lake Tahoe Litter Summit’ will be an annual event aimed at bringing community leaders together to discuss pollution issues facing the basin, particularly the issue of litter.

The environmental non-profit’s staff & board of directors shared data and results from a recent cleanup.

“Our flagship project, the 72-mile cleanup of Lake Tahoe, where we removed over 25,000 pounds of litter from within it’s waters,” said Colin West, Founder/CEO of Clean Up The Lake.  

Attendees gathered at the Thunderbird Lodge on the shores of Lake Tahoe for a day filled with discussions, presentations, and breakout brainstorming sessions to help address Lake Tahoe’s litter problem.

Attendees and panelists included local, federal, and state government officials, other local environmental organizations, scientists, tourism officials, and concerned citizens.

To learn more about the non-profit and its efforts click, here.

