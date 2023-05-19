Local breweries win medals at World Beer Cup

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Reno breweries now have gold medals after taking first place at the World Beer Cup.

“When you win a medal at this, it is the biggest honor you could ever get as a brewery,” said Matt Johnson, co-owner of Imbib Custom Brews.

“Yeah, this is the biggest competition in the world. We beat the Netherlands,’ joked Jason Wagner, the brewmaster and VP of Schussboom Brewing Company.

Imbib earned the gold in the Experimental Wood-Aged Beer category, for its “Golden Funghi”, which is made with candy-capped mushrooms.

“It’s a very rich, complex beer,” explained Johnson. “It started as a pretty high-alcohol Belgian ale, and then it went into bourbon barrels, so it picked up a lot of like caramelly rich kind of sweet notes. And then the mushroom adds this big burst of maple syrup. So, I would think of it as kind of a dessert beer, it’s not something you’re going to drink a six-pack of, but it’s something that you can kind of sip and savor.”

It’s the second straight year that Imbib has won a gold medal at the World Cup, winning for “Triad”, a lambic-style beer last year.

“It feels kind of unreal, it really does,” admitted Johnson. “We’re pinching ourselves every time we win a medal like that.”

Schussboom won the gold medal in the Best Golden Strong Ale category, for its “Lit Out From Reno”, which is 10% alcohol.

“It’s a lot of kind of fruity notes and also some spice,” explained Wagner. “We use all authentic Belgian malts and everything just kind of came together in perfect harmony and got the best in the world.”

The big win comes less than two years after the brewery first opened.

“It really just legitimizes what we’re doing and that care and thought that goes into our process,” added Briana Wagner, the owner and president of Schussboom.

Both breweries say the craft brewing scene here in northern Nevada is more of an extended family than competitors.

“We actually do collaborations, we call each other up, we root for each other, " added Briana Wagner.

“You see all of these Colorado and Portland breweries winning medals, and then you see Reno on the map,” said Johnson. “We take a lot of pride in that.”

A third local brewery, Shoe Tree Brewing Company in Carson City, also won a medal this year. It earned the bronze in the Specialty Beer Category for its “Coco Burrito Supreme”, which is brewed with hints of cocoa, vanilla and peanuts. You can see its beer menu at www.shoetreebrewing.com

Imbib just opened a second location at Legends in Sparks. It is celebrating its eighth anniversary on June 3. You can get more information at https://imbibreno.com/

Schussboom will celebrate its second anniversary in June. You can check out the menu at www.schussboombrewing.com

