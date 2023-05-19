Hot Air for Hope takes flight with veterans and first responders

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas Center for Hope and Healing, a local grief support group, will host a community fundraiser event this weekend, May 19-21. Hot Air for Hope will raise money for the Douglas Center’s resources and peer support groups that help kids, teens and adults through a crisis.

Friday, May 19, was media day. Pilots flew veterans, media and first responders over the Carson Valley to show appreciation for their duty. The Hot Air for Hope Cultural Arts Festival begins on Saturday, May 20.

