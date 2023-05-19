Hit-and-run crash kills pedestrian in northwest Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in northwest Reno.

Northbound McCarran Boulevard will be closed from Peavine Plaza to Mae Anne Avenue possibly until early Friday, police said. Drivers are urged to take other routes.

The crash happened about 8:10 p.m. on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive. Police said the injured pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they were looking for the striking vehicle, which they described as a smaller grayish sports utility vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact Secret Witness by calling or texting at 775-322-4900 or secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.