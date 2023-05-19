Hit-and-run crash kills pedestrian in northwest Reno

The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest...
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive in northwest Reno.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:17 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run crash Thursday night in northwest Reno.

Northbound McCarran Boulevard will be closed from Peavine Plaza to Mae Anne Avenue possibly until early Friday, police said. Drivers are urged to take other routes.

The crash happened about 8:10 p.m. on McCarran Boulevard near Sierra Highlands Drive. Police said the injured pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they were looking for the striking vehicle, which they described as a smaller grayish sports utility vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact Secret Witness by calling or texting at 775-322-4900 or secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg
Bishop: Priest suspended from Reno Catholic church will serve in Douglas County
A pair of bills on guns were passed by the Nevada Senate Monday
Pair of gun bills pass through Nevada Legislature
Carolyn Guibor
Woman arrested for DUI after allegedly driving the wrong way down U.S. 395
Burson mailbox located next to wheelchair ramp at their home
Elderly couple says USPS hands them an ultimatum
Tyler Mitchell Woolley 2023 booking photo.
Name released of suspect in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Inaugural Lake Tahoe Litter Summit
Sandbags at the Lyon County Road Department yard in Yerington.
Lyon County residents urged to prepare for flooding
Brayden Brown
Alleged teen mugger robs elderly woman in Sparks, caught hiding
Living History at Bowers Mansion