Help raise awareness for lung cancer at the Lung Force Walk in Idlewild Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Turn small steps into bold strides toward a world without lung disease by walking in the American Lung Association’s annual Lung Force Walk to support the organization’s life-saving work in Nevada.

Shannon Procter with the American Lung Association in Nevada and Steve Shell, vice president of the Stacie Mathewson Behavioral Health and Addiction Institute at Renown, stopped by Morning Break to explain the deadliness of lung cancer in the U.S. and what we can do to help end those deaths.

Lung cancer is the #1 cancer killer in the U.S., and 2 of out 3 people diagnosed are never-smokers or former smokers. Survival rate is only 23%, among the lowest of all cancer types, which is why early detection is critical. However, there is hope. The survival rate has increased 40% in the past ten years.

The Lung Force Walk takes place on Saturday, May 20 at Idlewild Park (1900 Idlewild Drive, Reno). Participants can walk or run the route. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. with the walk/run starting at 8:30 a.m.

Click here to register for free, but fundraising is encouraged as the Lung Force Walk provides critical funds for lifesaving research, early detection initiatives, and awareness outreach to vulnerable communities.

You can support the Nevada chapter of the American Lung Association by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

