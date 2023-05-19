Ely school gifted computers by Bureau of Land Management

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - Duckwater Shoshone Elementary School received a special gift from the Bureau of Land Management Ely District this month. The agency donated 33 desktop and 61 laptop computers, and related equipment to students.

“Having access to a computer plays a significant role in education. They provide the students with the opportunity to access information for increased learning and help educators organize lesson plans and report grades. I’m pleased that we were able to partner with the Duckwater Shoshone Elementary School and provide them with this donation,” BLM Ely District Manager Robbie McAboy said.

The donation was made possible through the Computers for Learning program (CFL), which encourages agencies, to the extent permitted by law, to transfer excess computers and related equipment directly to schools and some educational nonprofit organizations. The CFL program specifically matches the computer needs of schools and educational nonprofit organizations with excess equipment in federal agencies.

To learn more about the CFL program, click here.

