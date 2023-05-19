Ely school gifted computers by Bureau of Land Management

BLM Ely District donates computers to Duckwater Shoshone Elementary School.
BLM Ely District donates computers to Duckwater Shoshone Elementary School.(Bureau of Land Management)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:31 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - Duckwater Shoshone Elementary School received a special gift from the Bureau of Land Management Ely District this month. The agency donated 33 desktop and 61 laptop computers, and related equipment to students.

“Having access to a computer plays a significant role in education. They provide the students with the opportunity to access information for increased learning and help educators organize lesson plans and report grades. I’m pleased that we were able to partner with the Duckwater Shoshone Elementary School and provide them with this donation,” BLM Ely District Manager Robbie McAboy said.

The donation was made possible through the Computers for Learning program (CFL), which encourages agencies, to the extent permitted by law, to transfer excess computers and related equipment directly to schools and some educational nonprofit organizations. The CFL program specifically matches the computer needs of schools and educational nonprofit organizations with excess equipment in federal agencies.

To learn more about the CFL program, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg
Bishop: Priest suspended from Reno Catholic church will serve in Douglas County
A pair of bills on guns were passed by the Nevada Senate Monday
Pair of gun bills pass through Nevada Legislature
Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno
Burson mailbox located next to wheelchair ramp at their home
Elderly couple says USPS hands them an ultimatum
Tyler Mitchell Woolley 2023 booking photo.
Name released of suspect in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Two Reno breweries now have gold medals after taking first place at the World Beer Cup.
Local breweries win medals at World Beer Cup
A group of talented Indigenous women are making a powerful statement.
Indigenous women come together to raise awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Month
Give back to the SPCA at Wonder Aleworks on May 20.
SPCA of Northern Nevada and Wonder Aleworks host 2nd annual “Woof and Wonder”
How this space could bring professional soccer to out area.
BattleBorn FC plans for the first professional-grade soccer stadium in Nevada