Alleged teen mugger robs elderly woman in Sparks, caught hiding

Brayden Brown
Brayden Brown(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:13 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -An 18-year-old Sparks man allegedly mugged a senior citizen Monday in downtown Sparks and was confronted by a Good Samaritan before being arrested.

The Sparks Police Department arrested Brayden Brown on charges of robbery with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon, both with potential enhanced penalties since the victim was elderly, as well as assault with a deadly weapon.

It happened around 5 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Avenue of the Oaks.

Police said the elderly woman attempted to enter a building and never saw Brown approach from behind. He struck her on the side of her head with a gun and then ripped her purse from her and ran away, police said.

A Good Samaritan saw the robbery and chased Brown, police said. Brown and the Good Samaritan had a confrontation and Brown pointed the gun at the Good Samaritan, police said.

A Sparks officer was in the area and tracked down Brown and found him trying to hide in an alley. Police returned the purse to the victim.

