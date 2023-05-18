Winnemucca Police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Winnemucca Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.

In a social media post by the agency, it says that the truck in the picture was involved in the hit-and-run of a gas pump at the Maverik on the corner of West Winnemucca Blvd and Fairgrounds Road on April 6. A witness got a partial plate number of 118, unknown which state.

If you know anything about this incident, you’re asked to call Humboldt County Dispatch at 775-623-6429 or Secret Witness at 775-623-6969.

