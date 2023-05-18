Winnemucca Police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

Winnemucca Police say this truck hit a gas pump near the corner of West Winnemucca Blvd and...
Winnemucca Police say this truck hit a gas pump near the corner of West Winnemucca Blvd and Fairgrounds Road on April 6, 2023.(Winnemucca Police Department)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:03 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Winnemucca Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.

In a social media post by the agency, it says that the truck in the picture was involved in the hit-and-run of a gas pump at the Maverik on the corner of West Winnemucca Blvd and Fairgrounds Road on April 6. A witness got a partial plate number of 118, unknown which state.

If you know anything about this incident, you’re asked to call Humboldt County Dispatch at 775-623-6429 or Secret Witness at 775-623-6969.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg
Bishop: Priest suspended from Reno Catholic church will serve in Douglas County
A pair of bills on guns were passed by the Nevada Senate Monday
Pair of gun bills pass through Nevada Legislature
Carolyn Guibor
Woman arrested for DUI after allegedly driving the wrong way down U.S. 395
Burson mailbox located next to wheelchair ramp at their home
Elderly couple says USPS hands them an ultimatum
Tyler Mitchell Woolley 2023 booking photo.
Name released of suspect in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

8 Things to Do
Chili on the Comstock
SAS Beauty in the Board Game Fashion Show
Sierra Academy of Style hosting “Beauty in the Board Game” fashion show for CASA of Carson City
Back Roads Vintage Market Preview
Get your shopping on as the annual Back Roads Vintage Market returns to Fallon