Veterans take an Honor Flight to Washington DC memorial

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 49 veterans will travel to Washington DC to honor their sacrifice, service and fallen members.

Honor Flight Nevada’s purpose is to honor veterans and strengthen relationships through camaraderie.

Veterans from the Vietnam and Korean war will spend the weekend in DC and return home on Sunday at 10:30am. The public is invited to welcome them home at the airport in their red, white and blue attire.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.