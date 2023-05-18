Veterans take an Honor Flight to Washington DC memorial

49 veterans travel to DC to honor the fallen.
By Nick Doyle
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:17 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 49 veterans will travel to Washington DC to honor their sacrifice, service and fallen members.

Honor Flight Nevada’s purpose is to honor veterans and strengthen relationships through camaraderie.

Veterans from the Vietnam and Korean war will spend the weekend in DC and return home on Sunday at 10:30am. The public is invited to welcome them home at the airport in their red, white and blue attire.

