Truckee gets $4.4 million for green public transportation

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO)--The town of Truckee received a $4.4 million state grant to improve environmentally friendly public transportation.

The “Keep Truckee Moving” project will pay for:

two electric transit vans to replace diesel transit vehicles in the fiscal year that ends in 2025.

Seven electric transit vans to expand the transit fleet by 2026 so almost two-thirds of the fleet are zero emissions.

Developing an app-based technology to allow Truckee to schedule, dispatch, and manage on-demand transit service.

A public charging infrastructure at the proposed Railyard Mobility Hub.

The grant is from the California State Transportation Agency Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program.

“This grant will help fund transformative projects that will modernize the town’s local and regional transit systems aimed at significantly reducing emissions of greenhouse gases, vehicle miles traveled, and associated congestion,” according to a statement from the town.

