Suspect in Hailey Nieto murder booked into Washoe County jail

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Todd Tonnochy, the man accused of killing 18-year-old Hailey Nieto, has been booked into the Washoe County jail. The jail website lists Tonnochy’s booking date as Thursday, May 18. He faces an open murder charge, along with trying to destroy or conceal evidence.

Nieto was a mother of two. Her body was found in March 2023 near Cold Springs.

Tonnochy fled Reno and was arrested in Midland, Texas, by U.S. Marshals and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office. He has an extensive criminal history. In 2020, he was charged as a habitual criminal and is a convicted felon.

