Sierra Academy of Style hosting “Beauty in the Board Game” fashion show for CASA of Carson City

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 27 as the Sierra Academy of Style hosts its annual fashion show. This year’s theme is “Beauty in the Board Game.” The event is not only a chance for students to show off their creativity, but proceeds also benefit CASA of Carson City.

Anthony Gayner, the owner of Sierra Academy of Style and Kristopher Andrew, president of student council, along with Melanie McCormick, the director of CASA Carson City, stopped by Morning Break to invite people to the event as well as encourage folks to donate to the important work of CASA.

Tickets range from $10-50 for general admission through VIP. You can purchase yours in advance by calling 1-775-885-7417 or by visiting Sierra Academy of Style in Carson City.

The event takes place Saturday, May 27 from 1-4 p.m. at Sierra Academy of Style (1851 Roop St. #100, Carson City).

You can follow Sierra Academy of Style on Facebook and Instagram for more information.

