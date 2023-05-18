The Road Ahead With RTC: Active Transportation Plan

SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is developing an Active Transportation Plan for the Truckee Meadows. The plan will called ‘Walk and Roll Truckee Meadows’. It will create a vision for our community and identify measures to improve walking and biking infrastructure throughout the region. There will be multiple public engagement opportunities to hear from residents with the goal of better understanding existing conditions of walking and biking in our region and to help identify the needs of Washoe County residents. A survey and interactive map are currently open for the public to provide input and feedback on issues that are important to them. They will be available through the month of May. People can also register for a virtual public meeting that will take place on Wednesday, May 24th at 5:30 pm.

The Reno-Sparks area is experiencing significant growth and increased demand on the regional roadway network for all modes of transportation. Developments in technology and shared mobility in the last decade have made micro-modes increasingly accessible and popular choices for active transportation. These include bicycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters. Investments in active transportation help create healthier communities and a more equitable transportation system. They provide reasonable and safe alternatives to driving. Implementation of the ATP will enhance the quality of life in the region by providing opportunities to reduce vehicle emissions, encourage physical activity, activate street life, and create dynamic and connected communities.

The RTC anticipates having a draft report to share by the end of the year, after analyzing existing conditions. The Plan will serve as a resource for the region to incorporate connected bicycle and pedestrian elements into the roadway network and provide an overview of best practices to encourage walking, rolling, and biking in the Truckee Meadows.

The RTC is hoping to reach the many diverse areas of the community and is asking for input from residents of all ages, abilities and backgrounds no matter what mode of transportation they choose. (bicycles, e-bikes, e-scooters)

