Regional law enforcement agencies announce joint efforts to combat illegal street racing and sideshows

Side Show
Side Show(@775sideshows)
By Crystal Garcia
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:36 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday morning, officials with Washoe County, Reno, and Sparks spoke on their latest efforts to deter community participation in illegal street racing and sideshows during a press conference at the Reno Police Department.

Law enforcement officials announcing crackdowns on multiple levels; not just by joining forces to have a strong region-wide response to any illegal street races or sideshows, but with legislature.

In April, Sparks City Council voting to make it illegal to even watch a street race or sideshow. Just a few weeks ago, both Reno City Council and Washoe County Commissioners voted a continuance of a motion to discuss implementing a similar ordinance to that one of Sparks.

“We have people that are making laws helping us and supporting us in this behavior, we have the enforcement side of it and then we have the follow through later on, so all three of us come together in one complete package and I think that is very unique to this region and its something that we should be very proud of,” said Chief Kathryn Nance, Reno Police Department.

Officials say, creating stricter laws and follow-through from county district attorneys in court are all in the best interest of Northern Nevada communities. These announcements come just ahead of the Summer months which is when these illegal gatherings tend to pop up more frequently.

