Nevada Legislature Passes Bill To Join The National Voting Compact

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada state Assembly and Senate agreed to pass Assembly Joint Resolution 6, which would award Electoral College Votes to the presidential candidate with the most votes nationwide. This puts Nevada closer to joining the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact which would also amend the state constitution. The National Popular Vote is an effort to ensure the candidate with the most popular votes wins the presidential election. It’s intended to prevent a presidential candidate from winning the election based on Electoral College votes. 15 states and the District of Columbia have already joined The Compact, totaling 195 electoral college votes. The compact doesn’t eliminate the Electoral College but several groups are against the bill, raising concerns that the compact circumvents the United States Constitution. The legislature will have to vote on AJR6 again during the 2025 legislative session before it is placed on the ballot in 2026 for Nevada voters to give final approval.

