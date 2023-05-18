Illegal dump in south Reno worries residents

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) -Residents of the Geiger Grade-Toll Road Area are keeping an eye on a growing waste pile in their neighborhood.

The site is on county land just off Highway 341 and has been used as a Christmas tree recycling location in the past but some are now using it as a year-round green waste dump. That’s resulted in a huge pile of brush cuttings and yard waste. Lately, other trash like furniture has been added.

Residents complain it’s an eyesore, but have more serious worries. “My main concern is that it’s a fire hazard,” says Tom Aust who says he’s made repeated calls to Commissioner Mike Clark. “If this caught on fire, especially if it was at night when someone wouldn’t see it immediately, it could take out our neighborhoods”

A sign was posted recently warning about illegal dumping and the hefty fine for violators, but Aust says the waste pile was already mostly full before the signs went up.

Aust says he and other residents want to see the site cleaned up..

