“Hostile takeover” Tribal HQ padlocked

SCHURZ, Nev. (KOLO) -Tribal offices at the Walker River Paiute Reservation at Scchurz were padlocked Wednesday in an ongoing dispute one tribal member described as a ‘hostile takeover.’.

The dispute appears to be fallout from the removal of former Tribal Chair Amber Torres. Torres was removed from office earlier this year allegedly following an audit of the tribal government. Some members of the tribal council have reportedly objected to the change and are behind the revolt,

It’s not clear who is the recognized government in Schurz at the moment. The federal Bureau of Indian Affairs had no comment.

