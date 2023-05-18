Heather Kinnear shares benefits of summer job opportunities at the Atlantis Resort Casino

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you’re an older teen look to work at an outdoor pool or over the age of 21 and interested in bar and restaurant services, the Atlantis Resort Casino is hiring people just like you.

Heather Kinnear, director of human resources, stopped by Morning Break to share what full- and part-time summer job opportunities the hotel is offering. On its website, there are over 100 job openings in need of qualified candidates. Many of the seasonal hires lead to lengthy careers with the company. There are a variety of positions they’re looking for and have many great perks and benefits.

