Get your shopping on as the annual Back Roads Vintage Market returns to Fallon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Shopping for repurposed, rustic farmhouse antiques and one of a kind vintage finds? The Back Roads Vintage Market is just the destination for you. This weekend, enjoy shopping local, food, and live music at the Rafter 3C Arena (227 Sheckler Road, Fallon). There will be more than 60 vendor booths and free parking.

Owner and event organizer, Jenny Young, stopped by Morning Break Thursday to share all the details, including the “early bird” shopping experience.

Tickets are $10 on Friday; $5 on Saturday; and kids under 12 are free.

The event takes place Friday from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for more information. You can also follow Back Roads Vintage Market on Facebook and Instagram.

