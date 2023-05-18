Get your shopping on as the annual Back Roads Vintage Market returns to Fallon

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Shopping for repurposed, rustic farmhouse antiques and one of a kind vintage finds? The Back Roads Vintage Market is just the destination for you. This weekend, enjoy shopping local, food, and live music at the Rafter 3C Arena (227 Sheckler Road, Fallon). There will be more than 60 vendor booths and free parking.

Owner and event organizer, Jenny Young, stopped by Morning Break Thursday to share all the details, including the “early bird” shopping experience.

Tickets are $10 on Friday; $5 on Saturday; and kids under 12 are free.

The event takes place Friday from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for more information. You can also follow Back Roads Vintage Market on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg
Bishop: Priest suspended from Reno Catholic church will serve in Douglas County
A pair of bills on guns were passed by the Nevada Senate Monday
Pair of gun bills pass through Nevada Legislature
Carolyn Guibor
Woman arrested for DUI after allegedly driving the wrong way down U.S. 395
Burson mailbox located next to wheelchair ramp at their home
Elderly couple says USPS hands them an ultimatum
Tyler Mitchell Woolley 2023 booking photo.
Name released of suspect in officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Winnemucca Police say this truck hit a gas pump near the corner of West Winnemucca Blvd and...
Winnemucca Police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
SAS Beauty in the Board Game Fashion Show
Sierra Academy of Style hosting “Beauty in the Board Game” fashion show for CASA of Carson City
Heather Kinnear, Director of Atlantis Human Resources
Heather Kinnear shares benefits of summer job opportunities at the Atlantis Resort Casino
Ramsay will open two new restaurants on the mezzanine level of Silver Legacy.
Gordon Ramsay opening two new restaurants in Reno