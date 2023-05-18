Can Jim Marchant win a U.S. Senate seat?

Securing non-partisan votes will be key.
By Ashley Grams
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:47 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In 2022, he was endorsed by President Donald Trump, branded as an election denier and focused on deeply conservative principles.

Now, Jim Marchant has his sights set on the U.S. Senate.

The question is, will a swing state like Nevada give him that chance?

“The powerhouse vote that resides with the non-partisans is where any election is won or lost today,” said Fred Lokken, a Professor of Political Science at Truckee Meadows Community College.

Lokken says ultimately, that decision will fall on Nevadans who are non-partisan.

Nevada’s voter registration statistics show that the number of registered non-partisan Nevadans is on the rise.

Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar says he is watching the “non-partisan group grow”.

Lokken says Republicans are forced to conduct a campaign that’s more ‘middle of the road’.

“With so many non-partisans and with a diminishing Republican Party, any Republican candidate has to moderate their views,” Lokken said.

Clark County holds the majority of Nevada voters and Republicans are only the third largest party in that county.

“They are looking for more middle-ground, evidence of working with the other party to find solutions rather than engaging in pure partisanship,” Lokken explained.

“This is a challenge to not only Marchant, but any other candidate that is looking to run in 2024.″

It could be a challenge for the Republican presidential nominee as the presidential primary is set for February of next year.

“We are a purple state, we are never going to be able to call 100% of our races because they are competitive,” Aguilar said.

“Nevadans are going to determine who the next President of the United States is because we are a battleground state.”

While the outcome of the elections may be unknown, Lokken says non-partisan voters are sure to be the deciding factor.

