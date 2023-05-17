US debt dilemma and how it could impact Northern Nevadans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In about two weeks, America could default on loans from the Department of Treasury if Congress does not raise the debt ceiling. President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy appointed top negotiators Tuesday to find a solution. Both sides seem optimistic following the meeting, but the outcomes are still vague.

“The danger of course, is this could force the U.S. into a surge recession and could cause a financial crisis,” said Elliott Parker, the Chair and Professor of Economics at UNR. “Now the predictions are hard because of course we have never done this before. Ever since Alexander Hamilton was Secretary of Treasury we have always paid our debts.”

If the national debt becomes unreliable, it could raise interest rates, reduce the portfolios of banks, mutual funds and insurance companies. The stock market would likely fall as well.

The result of disputes are still unknown but depending on how they manage the budget or cut spending, people could be left without a job or monthly payments.

“It’s possible that social security and Medicare could be hit. I’m not saying that’s what’s going to be hit but we don’t know what’s going to happen and of course imagine you’re a senior citizen relying on your social security. The last thing you need is to have the government tell you, well we can’t send you a check this month because we just don’t have the money,” said Parker.

Healthcare, state funded jobs and even senior citizens could be at immediate risk if certain parts of spending is cut.

