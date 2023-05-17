SPCA of Northern Nevada and Wonder Aleworks host 2nd annual “Woof and Wonder”

By Karlie Drew
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The SPCA of Northern Nevada and Wonder Aleworks are coming together for a fun fundraising event.

Saturday, May 20th, Wonder Aleworks, a craft brewery and restaurant located in the heart of Reno’s Midtown District will be giving 10% of all food sales to the SPCA of Northern Nevada.

You can also make a Venmo or cash donation at the event or bring a much-needed item to the event, and you’ll receive a dollar off your beer.

Sip on exclusive event cocktails, including the Siamese Sangria, Belgian Mala Mule, and Pomeranian Prosecco! Enjoy food from the Wonder Aleworks full menu, and listen to music, all while supporting homeless pets.

Wonder Aleworks is located at 1041 S. Virginia Street.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg
Bishop: Priest suspended from Reno Catholic church will serve in Douglas County
A pair of bills on guns were passed by the Nevada Senate Monday
Pair of gun bills pass through Nevada Legislature
Carolyn Guibor
Woman arrested for DUI after allegedly driving the wrong way down U.S. 395
The scene of an officer-involved shooting is investigated in Virginia City Highlands, Nev. on...
Update: New details released in officer-involved shooting
Burson mailbox located next to wheelchair ramp at their home
Elderly couple says USPS hands them an ultimatum

Latest News

A photo of Mike Foster
Sparks firefighter passes Wednesday after colon cancer battle
Give back to the SPCA at Wonder Aleworks on May 20.
SPCA Woof and Wonder Preview
Great Basin Scottish Highland Games
Get your tickets to the second annual Great Basin Scottish Highland Games in Sparks
Great Basin Scottish Highland Games
Great Basin Scottish Highland Games