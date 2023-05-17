SPCA of Northern Nevada and Wonder Aleworks host 2nd annual “Woof and Wonder”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The SPCA of Northern Nevada and Wonder Aleworks are coming together for a fun fundraising event.

Saturday, May 20th, Wonder Aleworks, a craft brewery and restaurant located in the heart of Reno’s Midtown District will be giving 10% of all food sales to the SPCA of Northern Nevada.

You can also make a Venmo or cash donation at the event or bring a much-needed item to the event, and you’ll receive a dollar off your beer.

Sip on exclusive event cocktails, including the Siamese Sangria, Belgian Mala Mule, and Pomeranian Prosecco! Enjoy food from the Wonder Aleworks full menu, and listen to music, all while supporting homeless pets.

Wonder Aleworks is located at 1041 S. Virginia Street.

