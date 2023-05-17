The Sons and Daughters of Erin hosting free Celtic Ceilidh in the Reno Brewery District

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sons and Daughters of Erin will hold the Northern Nevada Celtic Ceilidh in the Reno Brewery District of Downtown Reno Saturday, May 20.

To tell everyone all the details, Willie Puchert from The Sons and Daughters of Erin and Will Truce, the owner of Black Rabbit Mead Company, stopped by Morning Break.

The free event will include headliners Tempest and Golden Bough and will feature local Celtic entertainers including the Sierra Highlanders Pipe Band, the Northern Nevada Scottish Highland Dancers, Maggie Ryan (Irish Dancer) Reeling Banshees, Last Night’s Folly, Rough Edges, Plastic Paddy, Roger Scime and the Silver Dollar Chorus.

The festival, which will also feature clans, vendors, food trucks and more, will be held inside of and in the shared parking lot of Black Rabbit Mead Co., Lead Dog Brewing and Nevada Sunset Winery. It takes place from noon to 8 p.m.

Ceilidh is pronounced “kay-lee.” It is Gaelic for party or celebration. In 2022, the Northern Nevada Celtic Celebration held a “Farewell Ceilidh” in the shared parking lot of those businesses on incorporating many elements of the three-decade long festival known as the Celtic Celebration, which had to be cancelled due to skyrocketing pandemic-related overhead costs.

The Celtic Ceilidh continues the legacy of the Celtic Celebration that was held for nearly 30 years at Bartley Ranch Park and other location is Reno and aims to keep its elements and attractions in its event.

You can also follow The Sons and Daughters of Erin on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.