RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name

The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do not lick.”(Oscar Mayer)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:58 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s time to say goodbye to a well-known classic ride – the Wienermobile’s name has been retired.

The beloved Wienermobile will hit the road this summer with a new name – the Frankmobile.

The name change is in honor of the brand’s 100% beef franks’ new recipe.

The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do not lick.”

Instead of having the iconic Hotdoggers behind the wheel, the new drivers are called Frankfurters.

The company is also introducing a new Frank for Franks program. Anyone with an iteration of the name Frank can get a coupon for a free pack of beef franks.

Oscar Mayer said this is the first time the vehicle has changed names since 1936.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bishop Daniel Mueggenborg
Bishop: Priest suspended from Reno Catholic church will serve in Douglas County
A pair of bills on guns were passed by the Nevada Senate Monday
Pair of gun bills pass through Nevada Legislature
Carolyn Guibor
Woman arrested for DUI after allegedly driving the wrong way down U.S. 395
The scene of an officer-involved shooting is investigated in Virginia City Highlands, Nev. on...
Update: New details released in officer-involved shooting
Burson mailbox located next to wheelchair ramp at their home
Elderly couple says USPS hands them an ultimatum

Latest News

Great Basin Scottish Highland Games
Get your tickets to the second annual Great Basin Scottish Highland Games in Sparks
Great Basin Scottish Highland Games
Great Basin Scottish Highland Games
Will Truce and Willie Puchert
The Sons and Daughters of Erin hosting free Celtic Cailidh in the Reno Brewery District
Will Truce and Willie Puchert
Northern Nevada Celtic Ceilidh
Gerri Weagraff and Adam Cates talk about Anastasia
Gerri Weagraff and Adam Cates share stories of bringing “Anastasia” to audiences around the country